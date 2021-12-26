Holiday Hoopla returns for 24th edition

MONTICELLO (WCIA) — After a nice break to recover from finals and enjoy the holidays, high school basketball returns around the state Monday, including in Monticello for Holiday Hoopla.

None of the traditional Christmas Tournaments were played last year due to the season being delayed until January. This year with the 24th edition of Holiday Hoopla, and a lot has changed since they last hosted it in 2019.

“The most disappointing thing was we had the brand new facility, so we really haven’t had the chance to show it off. So that’s the most exciting part is we finally get to showcase to area schools and schools that have been loyal to the Holiday Hoopla,” says Monticello Athletic Director Dan Sheehan. “The boys team is undefeated, you’ve got a Division I player coming from Tuscola, Clinton is bringing a good girls team, our girls are back on a winning streak. We’ve got an opportunity to showcase good basketball.”

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley and Clinton gets the tournament started at 10 a.m. on the boys side, while Monticello and Neoga open for the girls.