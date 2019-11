High School Football Round Two Game Times

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) -- The 115th season of Illinois men's basketball tips off on Tuesday when the Illini host Nicholls State at the State Farm Center.

It's year three for Brad Underwood and the expectations haven't been higher. With Ayo Dosunmu and Trent Frazier paired with Giorgi Bezhanishvili and newcomer Kofi Cockburn, the Illini are set up for a run at the NCAA tournament. Somewhere they haven't been since 2013.