“He’s our player — until he’s not,” Brad Underwood on Kofi Cockburn

(WCIA) — Brad Underwood and his staff have been hitting the recruiting trail this month, but it’s a unique situation for the Illini basketball program as they try to keep Kofi Cockburn with their team. After withdrawing from the NBA, Cockburn ranks as the No. 1 player in the transfer portal.

Underwood says he’s been in communication with the All-American Big Man, stating “he’s still our player — until he’s not.”

Are there conversations with Kofi right now? #Illini HC Brad Underwood: "Sure, he's our player until he's not." pic.twitter.com/AyX1WJEb3m — Marlee Wierda (@WCIA3Marlee) July 12, 2021

“These are all educational times for these guys to learn and gather as much information as they can on whatever front that is, and that’s where Kofi’s at, and he knows that he’s got a tremendous legacy here, and has been a part of what we’re doing, and we’re always here to show him our love, and help and whatever that looks like, so we’ll be supportive of him anyway we can.”

Kofi Cockburn told ESPN that Kentucky is a “serious option”. His lead recruiter at Illinois, Orlando Antigua, is now on-staff with the Wildcats along with former Illini Assistant Chin Coleman.