WCIA — While the 2021 football season has been put to bed, some former Illini still have a busy offseason in store. Offensive lineman Vederian Lowe and linebacker Jake Hansen have both received invites to the 2022 NFL Combine.

Headed to Indy!!! Just accepted my 2022 NFL Combine invite! — Jake Hansen (@Juggs35) December 31, 2021

Last season’s combine was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Hansen also got an invited last year before it was canceled, and before returning to Illinois to play an extra season. The combine will be April 28-30.