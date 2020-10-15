Haldorsen wins Athlete of the Week

MATTOON (WCIA) — Callan Haldorsen is the WCIA 3 Athlete of the Week. The Mattoon golfer was the area’s best finisher at the Class 2A Centennnial Sectional, finishing in a tie for 7th, carding a new personal best score of 79. Haldorsen ended her final prep tournament in style, birdieing three out of her last five holes, including a chip-in from the greenside bunker on the 17th hole.

“I didn’t put pressure on myself this year at sectionals because not having state to compete for, really, it took the pressure off of me,” Haldorsen said. “I went into sectionals just thinking, ‘Okay, it’s my last round ever, let’s have some fun.'”

Haldorsen is now eligible for a $500 scholarship we’ll give away to one boy and one girl at the of the school athletic calendar next summer. If you know a deserving high school student who should be our next weekly winner, fill out the nomination form here: https://www.wcia.com/athlete-of-the-week/#//