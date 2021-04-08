Giorgi Bezhanishvili pursuing pro career

WCIA — Illinois forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili is leaving the program to pursue a professional career, the junior big man announced on Thursday via his Instagram page. Bezhanishvili will enter the 2021 NBA Draft after three years in Champaign.

“I would like to thank all of Illini Nation from deep in my heart for everything!” Bezhanishvili wrote on his Instagram page. “My journey here at Illinois has been amazing.”

The Rustavi, Georgia native played in all 31 games for Illinois this season, averaging 5.1 points and 2.7 rebounds per game. Bezhanishvili shot 54% from the field, scoring double-digits five times.

