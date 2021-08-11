GCMS football switches divisions, Falcons embracing tough schedule

GIBSON CITY (WCIA) — Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley is heading back to the Heart of Illinois Small Division Conference but the schedule will test the Falcons football team right out of the gate this year. Declining enrollment prompted the move back to the HOIC small division, GCMS is trading places with Tremont, but a season opening game with Carlinville isn’t making things easy. The Cavaliers are coming off a 5-1 season playing in the South Central Conference, filled with schools primarily made up of 3A teams.

“Our goal coming into practice is to be better at the end of practice and the first few days we’ve been able to do that, had some great practices,” GCMS head coach Mike Allen said. “We have a tough schedule ahead of us so we’ll see.”

The Falcons will also see Forreston in Week 8, the Cardinals have won three state titles since 2014. GCMS have two championships since 2017, going back-to-back, raising the standard of the program to a new level. Illinois commit Aidan Laughery, who picked his home state team last month during a LIVE ceremony on WCIA, leads the team, along with senior quarterback Kellen Deschepper.



“It’s great to be back to a regular season and having that full schedule,” Deschepper said. “We’re looking forward to playing something outside of just a few games. I think we’re ready for it.”

Gibson City (G.C.-Melvin-Sibley) (0-0)

Nickname: Falcons

Head Coach: Mike Allen

Previous Record: 2-2

Classification Enrollment: 301.50

MaxPreps schedule & stats