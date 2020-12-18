Game against No. 19 Michigan postponed

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois women’s basketball team announced Friday that their next game against Michigan has been postponed due to COVID-19 concerns on the Wolverines team.

The Illini were scheduled to play the Wolverines on Saturday at 11 a.m. The decision was made by the Michigan Athletic Department in consultation with medical professionals. This is the first game for either team this season that has been impacted by COVID-19.

The Illini will now go almost two weeks without playing a game. They last played Dec. 10 at Nebraska where they lost to open Big Ten play. Illinois will now have to wait until Tuesday to play again, when they host the Southern Illinois Salukis at 2 p.m.