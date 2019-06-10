Future collegiate athletes appear in IBCA All-Star Game Video

PONTIAC, Ill. (WCIA) -- Fresh off a baseball a state championship, the Teutiopolis Wooden Shoes are still keeping busy. This weekend, baseball standouts Clint Weber and Dawson Smith played in the Illinois coaches basketball association All-Star game.

They joined other local players like Cissna Park forward Christian Stadeli. Also representing on the girls side, Schlarman Academy’s Sydney Gouard. She was the 1-2A MVP for the North Team. For many of these seniors, it was the perfect way to end their high school careers before heading off to college.

"I've just been preparing to go away for colllege in a couple weeks. I've just been training, working out with my older cousin. Just doing different stuff to get ready," says Sydney Gouard.

"Pretty busy coming off the state championship game. I mean, I'm coming out here to try and have some fun and play one more last time," says Dawson Smith.

"It's kinda sad", Christian Stadeli says, "But I'm ready to turn the chapter in my life and go on and start doing new things I guess. Keep putting in the work in the gym and all that and hopefully good things will happen in the future."

Stadeli and Gouard will both pursue basketball careers in college, Smith will be pursuing baseball.