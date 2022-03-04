WCIA — Highlights, interviews and all the scores from Full Court Friday with Sectional Finals including wins from Meridian, Monticello, Teutopolis and Sacred Heart-Griffin.

Meridian High School senior Graham Meisenhelter hits a beyond half court shot to win the game in double overtime and send his team to @IHSAState super sectionals pic.twitter.com/Nx3hHqdH6d — Brice Bement (@BriceBement) March 5, 2022

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Class 1A Effingham St. Anthony Sectional:

Meridian 82, Tuscola 79 F/2OT

Class 1A Watseka Sectional:

Lexington 43, St. Teresa 36

Class 1A North Greene Sectional:

Liberty 39, Jacksonville Routt 28

Class 2A Clifton Central Sectional:

Monticello 51, El Paso-Gridley 46

Class 2A Flora Sectional:

Teutopolis 56, Mt. Carmel 35

Class 3A Danville Sectional:

Sacred Heart-Griffin 55, MacArthur 53 F/OT

Class 3A Highland Sectional:

East St. Louis 56, Glenwood 47