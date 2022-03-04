WCIA — Highlights, interviews and all the scores from Full Court Friday with Sectional Finals including wins from Meridian, Monticello, Teutopolis and Sacred Heart-Griffin.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Class 1A Effingham St. Anthony Sectional:
Meridian 82, Tuscola 79 F/2OT
Class 1A Watseka Sectional:
Lexington 43, St. Teresa 36
Class 1A North Greene Sectional:
Liberty 39, Jacksonville Routt 28
Class 2A Clifton Central Sectional:
Monticello 51, El Paso-Gridley 46
Class 2A Flora Sectional:
Teutopolis 56, Mt. Carmel 35
Class 3A Danville Sectional:
Sacred Heart-Griffin 55, MacArthur 53 F/OT
Class 3A Highland Sectional:
East St. Louis 56, Glenwood 47