Full Court Friday (3-12-21)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WCIA) -- For the first time this season, Illinois took the floor with a standing ovation and a roar from the crowd. In an electric atmosphere at Lucas Oil Stadium, the Illini beat Rutgers 90-68 in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament.

The Illini sparked a 9-0 run to start to game, and ended the game on a similar note. Ayo Dosunmu sparked a strong start for the Illini, scoring 7 of their first 15 points. He ended the game with a 23 points and five rebounds, while the Illini out-rebounded the Scarlet Knights 44-19. Kofi Cockburn grabbed 12 off the glass.