Full Court Friday (3-12-21)

WCIA — Highlights and scores from Full Court Friday on March 12 including video wins from Centennial and the Danville girls’ basketball team in their respective Big 12 conference tournament semifinal games, plus Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond and Maroa-Forsyth.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL:
Centennial 43, Central 34
Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin 55, St. Joseph-Ogden 52
Mahomet-Seymour 68, Charleston 49
Effingham 78, Mattoon 65
Lincoln 45, Taylorville 29
Iroquois West 61, Milford 49
Maroa-Forsyth 56, Clinton 37
Paris 52, Lawrenceville 49
Tuscola 78, Ramsey 48
Clifton Central 58, Momence 51
Meridian 95, Argenta-Oreana 35
Riverton 46, Pleasant Plains 45
Shelbyville 58, Cerro Gordo-Bement 26
Lanphier 71 Springfield 44
MacArthur 76 SHG 53
Southeast 72 Eisenhower 38
U-High 60 Jacksonville 39
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL:
Danville 67, Peoria 62