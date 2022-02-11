WCIA — Highlights and scores from Full Court Friday on February 11th including video wins from Unity, Monticello, Meridian, Paxton-Buckley-Loda, Centennial, Cumberland, Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin, Oakwood, Mt. Zion and St. Teresa.
Unity 67, St. Joseph-Ogden 44
Monticello 48, St. Thomas More 28
Pontiac 73, Rantoul 50
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 64, Illinois Valley Central 47
Centennial 69, Urbana 64
Peoria Notre Dame 50, Danville 39
Peoria Richwoods 55, Central 47
Meridian 82, Tuscola 73 F/2OT
Shelbyville 63, Central A&M 48
Clinton 51, Warrensburg-Latham 35
Cumberland 48, Arcola 45
Villa Grove 71, Argenta-Oreana 68
Athens 36, Pleasant Plains 35
Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin 50, Salt Fork 46
Cerro Gordo-Bement 60, Blue Ridge 18
Watseka 68, Cissna Park 53
Charleston 64, Marshall 48
Decatur LSA 57, Okaw Valley 47
Lincoln 42, Effingham 29
Southeast 77, Eisenhower 55
Lexington 63, Fisher 54
Eureka 65, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 59
Glenwood 48, Springfield 44
Tri-County 37, Heritage 35
Georgetown-Ridge Farm 66, Hoopeston Area 50
Prairie Central 55, Iroquois West 46
Rochester 51, Jacksonville 47
MacArthur 61, Lanphier 50
Mahomet-Seymour 41, Taylorville 35
Mt. Zion 78, Mattoon 38
Maroa-Forsyth 62, North Mac 37
Neoga 56, Oblong/Hustsonville/Palestine 25
Oakwood 67, Schlarman 41
Pana 66, Carlinville 41
Sacred Heart-Griffin 63, Normal U-High 55
St. Teresa 57, Sullivan 17