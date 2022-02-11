WCIA — Highlights and scores from Full Court Friday on February 11th including video wins from Unity, Monticello, Meridian, Paxton-Buckley-Loda, Centennial, Cumberland, Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin, Oakwood, Mt. Zion and St. Teresa.

Unity 67, St. Joseph-Ogden 44

Monticello 48, St. Thomas More 28

Pontiac 73, Rantoul 50

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 64, Illinois Valley Central 47

Centennial 69, Urbana 64

Peoria Notre Dame 50, Danville 39

Peoria Richwoods 55, Central 47

Meridian 82, Tuscola 73 F/2OT

Shelbyville 63, Central A&M 48

Clinton 51, Warrensburg-Latham 35

Cumberland 48, Arcola 45

Villa Grove 71, Argenta-Oreana 68

Athens 36, Pleasant Plains 35

Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin 50, Salt Fork 46

Cerro Gordo-Bement 60, Blue Ridge 18

Watseka 68, Cissna Park 53

Charleston 64, Marshall 48

Decatur LSA 57, Okaw Valley 47

Lincoln 42, Effingham 29

Southeast 77, Eisenhower 55

Lexington 63, Fisher 54

Eureka 65, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 59

Glenwood 48, Springfield 44

Tri-County 37, Heritage 35

Georgetown-Ridge Farm 66, Hoopeston Area 50

Prairie Central 55, Iroquois West 46

Rochester 51, Jacksonville 47

MacArthur 61, Lanphier 50

Mahomet-Seymour 41, Taylorville 35

Mt. Zion 78, Mattoon 38

Maroa-Forsyth 62, North Mac 37

Neoga 56, Oblong/Hustsonville/Palestine 25

Oakwood 67, Schlarman 41

Pana 66, Carlinville 41

Sacred Heart-Griffin 63, Normal U-High 55

St. Teresa 57, Sullivan 17