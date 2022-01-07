Full Court Friday (1-7-22)

WCIA — Full Court Friday is back and we’re starting off the new year with a bang. Our crews made stops at 14 games across the area including video wins from Lincoln, Charleston, Monticello, Unity, Warrensburg-Latham, Sacred Heart-Griffin, Springfield, Southeast, Fisher and Arcola.

Arcola 53, Decatur LSA 52

Cerro Gordo-Bement 68, Argenta-Oreana 25

New Berlin 50, Auburn 49

Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 51, Heritage 44

Iroquois West 53, Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin 50

Normal West 47, Central 42

Charleston 53, Mattoon 46

Meridian 93, Central A&M 52

Tuscola 58, Clinton 47

Normal Community 58, Danville 31

Effingham 58, Mt. Zion 52

Glenwood 57, Eisenhower 49

Fisher 49, Ridgeview 19

Tremont 60, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 56

Lincoln 47, Mahomet-Seymour 33

Sacred Heart-Griffin 84, MacArthur 69

Monticello 75, Illinois Valley Central 56

Oakwood 62, Chrisman 25

Okaw Valley 37, Tri-County 25

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 53, Rantoul 47

Pana 61, Southwestern 38

Springfield 59, Jacksonville 50

Southeast 62, Rochester 39

Warrensburg-Latham 49, St. Teresa 24

Prairie Central 69, St. Thomas More 55

Watseka 55, Schlarman 46

Shelbyville 46, Sullivan 24

Unity 41, Olympia 34

Peoria Notre Dame 64, Urbana 42

Williamsville 41, Illini Central 31

Riverton at North Mac CANCELED

Westville at LaSalette CANCELED

Athens at Greenview PPD