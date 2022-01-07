Full Court Friday (1-7-22)

WCIA — Full Court Friday is back and we’re starting off the new year with a bang. Our crews made stops at 14 games across the area including video wins from Lincoln, Charleston, Monticello, Unity, Warrensburg-Latham, Sacred Heart-Griffin, Springfield, Southeast, Fisher and Arcola.
Arcola 53, Decatur LSA 52
Cerro Gordo-Bement 68, Argenta-Oreana 25
New Berlin 50, Auburn 49
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 51, Heritage 44
Iroquois West 53, Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin 50
Normal West 47, Central 42
Charleston 53, Mattoon 46
Meridian 93, Central A&M 52
Tuscola 58, Clinton 47
Normal Community 58, Danville 31
Effingham 58, Mt. Zion 52
Glenwood 57, Eisenhower 49
Fisher 49, Ridgeview 19
Tremont 60, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 56
Lincoln 47, Mahomet-Seymour 33
Sacred Heart-Griffin 84, MacArthur 69
Monticello 75, Illinois Valley Central 56
Oakwood 62, Chrisman 25
Okaw Valley 37, Tri-County 25
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 53, Rantoul 47
Pana 61, Southwestern 38
Springfield 59, Jacksonville 50
Southeast 62, Rochester 39
Warrensburg-Latham 49, St. Teresa 24
Prairie Central 69, St. Thomas More 55
Watseka 55, Schlarman 46
Shelbyville 46, Sullivan 24
Unity 41, Olympia 34
Peoria Notre Dame 64, Urbana 42
Williamsville 41, Illini Central 31
Riverton at North Mac CANCELED
Westville at LaSalette CANCELED
Athens at Greenview PPD