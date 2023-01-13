CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Watch highlights and all the scores from Full Court Friday on January 13th including video wins from Prairie Central, St. Thomas More, Unity, Sacred Heart-Griffin, Pleasant Plains, New Berlin, plus Hoopeston Area and Armstrong-Potomac girls’ basketball pick up wins at the Vermilion County Tournament.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Okaw Valley 54, Arcola 29
Heritage 68, Blue Ridge 36
Bloomington Central Catholic 79, Monticello 61
Central at Centennial PPD
Warrensburg-Latham 47, Central A&M 34
Clinton 57, Shelbyville 38
Cumberland 44, Villa Grove 35
Normal West 57, Danville 45
Effingham St. Anthony 57, Breese Mater Dei 47
Eisenhower 38, Springfield 35
Hoopeston Area 70, Uni High 29
St. Teresa 73, Meridian 60
MacArthur 66, Glenwood 38
Milford 70, South Newton (IN) 42
Pana 60, Carlyle 48
North Central 37, Paris 36
Unity 58, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 22
Prairie Central 65, Rantoul 49
Sacred Heart-Griffin 60, Jacksonville 37
Pontiac 75, St. Joseph-Ogden 61
St. Thomas More 54, Illinois Valley Central 43
Evansville Christian (IN) 75, Southeast 61
Tuscola 65, Sullivan 40
Effingham 55, Taylorville 53
Argenta-Oreana 75, Tri-County 40
Peoria Notre Dame 66, Urbana 49
Sangamon County Tournament at Lincoln Land
Pleasant Plains 48, Auburn 41
New Berlin 37, Williamsville 33
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Vermilion County Tournament at DACC
Georgetown-Ridge Farm 53, Westville 25
Hoopeston Area 39, Oakwood 32
Armstrong-Potomac 35, Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin 33