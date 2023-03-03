NORMAL (WCIA) — Kloe Froebe finally cracked a smile while being subbed off with a minute left in Lincoln’s dominating win over Deerfield. The junior nearly outscored the Warriors herself on the way to the state title game.

“I was just thinking of all the hard work we put in, all the three and a half, four hour practices that we’ve spent in the gym, multiple gyms,” Froebe said. “It’s all paid off. This is what we play for. This was the goal and to be able to accomplish it is the best feeling in the world.”

Froebe’s 45 points is an all class girls record at the state series but Deerfield took the lead for a short time in the second quarter. The Railers responded in kind by holding the Warriors to just six points in the third quarter.

“We just told our kids before the game, be prepared for that,” Lincoln head coach Taylor Rohrer said. “They might go on a 15-point run, they might go on a six-point run. Just be ready for that, don’t panic.”



“The coaches felt pretty sure, but I still had my doubts,” Lincoln junior guard Becca Heitzig said. “Getting to be here feels amazing.”

Lincoln’s perfect record remains intact at 36-0 this season, advancing the Railers to Saturday’s Class 3A state championship game against Nazareth Academy at 5:30 p.m. One more victory would be the first state title in program history for Lincoln, the Railers would also become the first Class 3A team to win a title with an undefeated record.