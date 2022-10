CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Watch the Friday Football Fever Playoff Preview Show, a 30-minute special devoted to the 30+ teams in the WCIA 3 viewing area who qualified for the postseason. WCIA 3’s Bret Beherns breaks down the brackets with Hall of Fame coaches Stan Wienke and Mike Allen, with WCIA 3’s Andy Olson and Brice Bement reporting from Memorial Stadium, the site of this year’s state championship games.