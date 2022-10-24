WCIA — Vote for the Friday Football Fever Play of the Week 9:

1) Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond senior and Illinois commit Kaden Feagin returns a punt for a touchdown, breaking several tackles

2) Villa Grove quarterback Layne Rund airs it out to Brady Clodfelder for the 40-yard touchdown

3) Central A&M quarterback Drew Damery hits Hayden Sams for the long touchdown

To cast your vote, head to our WCIA 3 Facebook and Twitter pages, @WCIA3News and @WCIA3Sports, and leave a comment.

We’ll announce the winner Tuesday night at 6/10 on WCIA 3.