WCIA — Vote for the Friday Football Fever Play of the Week 5:

Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin quarterback Karson Stevenson hits Ayden Ingram across the middle for the touchdown, one of two on the night for the duo, in a blowout win over Oakwood. Sacred Heart-Griffin’s Jake Kepler scoops up and scores a MacArthur fumble, helping the Cyclones to a shutout win over the Generals. Rantoul quarterback Zeus Brundage airs it out Kamryn Glover on the first play of the game at Paxton-Buckley-Loda for a 70+ yard gain.