CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — The Friday Football Fever Play of the Week is back!
VOTE for the best play from the opening week of the high school football season:
1) Mahomet-Seymour’s Valient Walsh returns a kickoff 92 yards for a touchdown in the Bulldogs’ season opening win against Morton
2) Mt. Zion sophomore Brayden Trimble takes a punt 63 yards for a touchdown in the Braves’ blowout win at Limestone
3) St. Teresa’s Royce Harper intercepts the pass for a pick six leading the Bulldogs to a shutout win at Effingham
To cast your vote, head to our WCIA 3 Facebook and Twitter pages, linked here:
We’ll announce the winner Tuesday night at 6/10 on WCIA 3.