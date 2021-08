CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — As part of the Friday Football Fever Kick-off Show, four area coaches come to the WCIA 3 studios to breakdown the season and the new look Vermilion Valley and Illini Prairie Conferences. St. Joseph-Ogden’s Shawn Skinner, Paxton-Buckley-Loda’s Josh Pritchard, Clifton Central’s Brian Spooner and Oakwood’s Al Craig join Bret Beherns for this extended digital only conversation.