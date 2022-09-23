WCIA — Highlights and all the scores from Week 5 of Friday Football Fever including video wins from Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin, Paxton-Buckley-Loda, Mahomet-Seymour, Centennial, Rochester, Sacred Heart-Griffin, Tuscola, Monticello, Unity and St. Joseph-Ogden.

Apollo

Mahomet-Seymour 55, Charleston 14

Mt. Zion 41, Lincoln 14

Effingham 48, Taylorville 13

Big Twelve

Centennial 7, Danville 0

Wheaton St. Francis at Central (Sat. 1p)

Central Illinois

St. Teresa 49, Clinton 7

Sullivan-Okaw Valley 26, Meridian 0

Tuscola 13, Central A&M 0

Shelbyville 46, Warrensburg-Latham 0

Central State Eight

Rochester 27, Glenwood 14

Sacred Heart-Griffin 52, MacArthur 0

Jacksonville 51, Springfield 14

Normal U-High 35, Eisenhower 0

Lanphier at Southeast (Sat. 1p)

Illini Prairie

Unity 41, Bloomington Central Catholic 14

Monticello 45, Pontiac 0

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 65, Rantoul 6

Lincoln Prairie

Sangamon Valley 21, Cerro Gordo-Bement 6

Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 42, Tri-County 6

Cumberland 38, Arcola 28

Villa Grove 42, Argenta-Oreana 0

Little Illini

Paris at Marshall (Sat. 2p)

Sangamo

Auburn 32, PORTA 6

Maroa-Forsyth 42, Pittsfield 12

Olympia 34, New Berlin 15

Williamsville 41, Athens 12

Pleasant Plains at Riverton (Sat. 7p)

South Central

Pana 35, Southwestern 21

Vermilion Valley (North)

Seneca 35, Iroquois West 0

Clifton Central 34, Watseka 0

Vermilion Valley (South)

Salt Fork 47, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 0

Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin 60, Oakwood 21

Hoopeston Area at Westville (Sat. 12p)

Non-Conference

Eureka 42, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 0

LeRoy 33, Fieldcrest 14

Collinsville 43, Mattoon 3

St. Joseph-Ogden 42, Nokomis 12

8-Player Football – Central 1

Ashton-Franklin Center at Schlarman (Sat. 3p)

Blue Ridge at Martinsville (Sat. 1p)

Pawnee at St. Thomas More (Sat. 7p)