WCIA — Highlights and all the scores from Week 5 of Friday Football Fever including video wins from Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin, Paxton-Buckley-Loda, Mahomet-Seymour, Centennial, Rochester, Sacred Heart-Griffin, Tuscola, Monticello, Unity and St. Joseph-Ogden.
Apollo
Mahomet-Seymour 55, Charleston 14
Mt. Zion 41, Lincoln 14
Effingham 48, Taylorville 13
Big Twelve
Centennial 7, Danville 0
Wheaton St. Francis at Central (Sat. 1p)
Central Illinois
St. Teresa 49, Clinton 7
Sullivan-Okaw Valley 26, Meridian 0
Tuscola 13, Central A&M 0
Shelbyville 46, Warrensburg-Latham 0
Central State Eight
Rochester 27, Glenwood 14
Sacred Heart-Griffin 52, MacArthur 0
Jacksonville 51, Springfield 14
Normal U-High 35, Eisenhower 0
Lanphier at Southeast (Sat. 1p)
Illini Prairie
Unity 41, Bloomington Central Catholic 14
Monticello 45, Pontiac 0
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 65, Rantoul 6
Lincoln Prairie
Sangamon Valley 21, Cerro Gordo-Bement 6
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 42, Tri-County 6
Cumberland 38, Arcola 28
Villa Grove 42, Argenta-Oreana 0
Little Illini
Paris at Marshall (Sat. 2p)
Sangamo
Auburn 32, PORTA 6
Maroa-Forsyth 42, Pittsfield 12
Olympia 34, New Berlin 15
Williamsville 41, Athens 12
Pleasant Plains at Riverton (Sat. 7p)
South Central
Pana 35, Southwestern 21
Vermilion Valley (North)
Seneca 35, Iroquois West 0
Clifton Central 34, Watseka 0
Vermilion Valley (South)
Salt Fork 47, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 0
Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin 60, Oakwood 21
Hoopeston Area at Westville (Sat. 12p)
Non-Conference
Eureka 42, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 0
LeRoy 33, Fieldcrest 14
Collinsville 43, Mattoon 3
St. Joseph-Ogden 42, Nokomis 12
8-Player Football – Central 1
Ashton-Franklin Center at Schlarman (Sat. 3p)
Blue Ridge at Martinsville (Sat. 1p)
Pawnee at St. Thomas More (Sat. 7p)