Friday Football Fever (4-2-21)

MAHOMET (WCIA) -- Newly minted record holder Elijah Warren is the WCIA3 Athlete of the Week. The Mahomet-Seymour Striker broke the school record for points on Saturday, bringing him up to 33 goals and 31 assists in his Bulldog career. The two sport athlete was also named to the Apollo Conference First Team in basketball. But the record was something he was really looking forward to.

"I've been working towards that for a couple years, so that was probably the biggest thing for me," says Warren. "I knew I had a chance because me and the old holder of the record so we always talked about it and joked around about it. I knew I was getting close to it."