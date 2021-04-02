Friday Football Fever (4-2-21)

WCIA — Highlights and scores from Full Court Friday Week 3 including wins from Effingham, Monticello, Westville, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond, Central A&M, Warrensburg-Latham and Paris.
Apollo
Effingham 28, Mattoon 0
Mahomet-Seymour vs. Lincoln (Sat. 2p.)
Mt. Zion vs. Taylorville (Sat. 7p.)
Big Twelve
Central vs. Centennial (Sat. 1p)
Central Illinois
Warrensburg-Latham 33, Clinton 13
Central A&M 50, Meridian 14
Shelbyville 37, Sullivan-Okaw Valley 29
St. Teresa 41, Tuscola 10 (Thu.)
Central State Eight
Peoria Notre Dame 55, Southeast 6 (Wed.)
Rochester 49, Normal U-High 7
Springfield 27, MacArthur 14
Jacksonville 34, Lanphier 0
Glenwood vs. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Sat. 1p.)
Heart of Illinois (Large)
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley at El Paso-Gridley (Sat. 2p.)
Heart of Illinois (Small)
Tremont 20, Fisher 18
Illini Prairie
Monticello 40, Rantoul 0
Unity 46, Pontiac 8
Lincoln Prairie
Arcola 42, Sangamon Valley 8
Argenta-Oreana 31, Tri-County 28
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 37, Cerro Gordo-Bement 6
Cumberland 34, Villa Grove-Heritage 0
Little Illini
Paris 45, Richland County 14
Sangamo
Athens 34, Auburn 18
Maroa-Forsyth 74, Pleasant Plains 0
Pittsfield 33, PORTA 6
New Berlin 40, Riverton 7
Williamsville 42, North Mac 35
Sangamon Valley
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 36, Iroquois West 7 (Thu.)
Watseka 20, Seneca 14 F/OT
Clifton Central vs. Dwight (Sat. 2p.)
Vermilion Valley
Salt Fork 21, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 0
Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin 46, Hoopeston Area 8
Westville 20, Oakwood 14
Non-Conference
Charleston 56, St. Joseph-Ogden 14 (Thu.)