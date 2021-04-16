Friday Football Fever (4-16-21)

(WCIA) — With two weeks left in the regular season, our Friday Football Fever lineup includes 10 area matchups, including a battle of undefeated teams between Mt. Zion and Effingham. Watseka and Monticello also looked to stay undefeated on the season. Catch all the highlights in the video above, plus area scores below.
8-Man Football
St. Thomas More 52, Metro-East Lutheran 14
Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland vs. Milford-Cissna Park (Sat.)
South Fork vs. Schlarman (Sat.)
Big Twelve
Peoria Notre Dame 42, Danville 7
Normal U-High 63, Central 12
Central Illinois
Clinton 26, Sullivan-Okaw Valley 6
St. Teresa 49, Warrensburg-Latham 0
Central A&M 59, Shelbyville 38
Tuscola 48, Meridian 12
Central State Eight
Jacksonville 54, Southeast 8
Rochester 70, MacArthur 39
Sacred Heart-Griffin 56, Lanphier 0
Glenwood vs. Springfield (Sat.)
Illini Prairie
St. Joseph-Ogden 22, Bloomington Central Catholic 3
Monticello 42, Olympia 12
Lincoln Prairie
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 34, Sangamon Valley 0
Arcola 56, Cerro Gordo-Bement 14
Cumberland 48, Argenta-Oreana 0
Little Illini
Paris 41, Flora 8
Sangamo
Riverton 71, PORTA 43
Auburn 38, Pittsfield 17
New Berlin 40, Pleasant Plains 27
North Mac 21, Athens 18
Williamsville vs. Maroa-Forsyth (SAT. 2p.)
Sangamon Valley
Clifton Central 43, Momence 0
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 14, Watseka 12
South Central
Pana 42, Hillsboro 0
Vermilion Valley
Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin 34, Oakwood 8
Salt Fork 20, Westville 18
Non-Conference
Mattoon 42, Lincoln 18
Unity 25, Mahomet-Seymour 19
Effingham 34, Mt. Zion 21