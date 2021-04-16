Friday Football Fever (4-16-21)

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (WCIA) -- The stage was all too familiar for the Parkland volleyball team. The second-seeded Cobras have played for a NJCAA D-II National Championship seven out of the last eight seasons and unfortunately for the Cobras, the result was more of the same. For the third straight time, Parkland finished runner-up, losing to No. 4 seed Johnson County 3-1 (16-25, 25-22, 18-25, 19-25) Thursday night at the Alliant Energy Power House Arena.

"This team was not our most refined and not our best team we've had but man were they workers," Parkland head coach Cliff Hastings said. "They worked hard, they really put in the effort to be to this point and I'm really proud of that."