Freshman making good first impression for Illini

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois women’s basketball is out to a 5-1 start to the season, and it’s the freshman making a huge impact.

Junior Petra Holesinska leads the team in scoring with 17 points per game but Kennedi Myles leads the group of three fresham with 10 points per game to go along with 8.5 rebound. Jada Peebles is right behind her with 9.3 points, while Jeanae Terry adds 6.5 per game.

“We’re not playing chess here, we’re playing basketball. So I feel that their skill set has allowed a lot more freedom of movement which is something every body, we’re just, we’re harder to guard. Last year it was a lot easier to guard us,” head coach Nancy Fahey said. “Sometimes freshman go up and down a little bit, they do some things that you kind of scratch your head about but I’m pretty excited about how they have brought not just their play, but their energy level.”

Illinois hosts Presbyterian on Saturday night at the State Farm Center.