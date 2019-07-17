Fresh start for Illinois Football begins August 2nd

(WCIA) — The start of the 2019 Fall Training Camp for Illinois Football will begin on August 2nd, with the first practice starting at 10 a.m. This season marks year four for Illinois head coach Lovie Smith, and his first year as Defensive Coordinator.

To coincide with the 2019 season, the Illinois Football program will also receive a new players lounge thanks to former Illini Corey Liuget. The eight-year NFL veteran Corey Liuget gifted the program $250,000. Liuget’s gift will go toward the completion of the Henry Dale and Betty Smith Football Center, which will feature the naming of the players lounge as the Corey Liuget Players’ Lounge. The 4,111 square foot players’ lounge will be adjacent to the locker room and features a digital gaming area, an active gaming area, and a nutrition area.

Illinois opens the 2019 Season on August 31st against Akron at Memorial Stadium. Training camp practices from August 2-17 will be open to the public. Starting Monday, August 19th, all practices will be closed to the public.