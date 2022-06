WCIA — Former Tuscola baseball standout Logan Tabeling is transferring back closer to home. After two seasons at Wright State, Tabeling announced on Twitter he’s committed to Illinois. The 6-foot right hander appeared in 19 games, all in relief, striking out more than a batter an inning but also gave up 20 earned runs in that time. As a sophomore, Tabeling helped Tuscola make a run to state, finishing third.