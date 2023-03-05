INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WCIA) — All football eyes have been on Indianapolis this week as the NFL Combine wrapped up on Sunday.

A former Ole Miss Rebel participating in the workouts was not too far from home, as former Sacred Heart-Griffin lineman Nick Broeker put his skills to the test. After four successful season in Oxford, the former Cyclone feels prepared for the next level.

“I mean it’s been quite the journey. Thankfully for me I’ve had a lot of good influences, two of my guys I watched growing up, a guy I played with at Sacred Heart-Griffin both in the NFL now,” Broeker said when he took the podium Saturday. “Obviously played with a bunch of Ole Miss teammates in the NFL now. I think growing up this was one of the things that was definitely a dream, and then as you get older and older it’s more of a goal. It’s still a really cool experience to be up here.”

Broeker ran a 5.27 40-yard dash and a 4.7 in the 20-yard shuttle.