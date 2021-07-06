Former Illini Tyson Bull heading to Tokyo with Team Australia

WCIA — Former Illinois gymnast Tyson Bull is heading to Tokyo, representing Australia. Bull is the first Illini men’s gymnast to earn a spot at the Olympic Games since current Illinois head coach competed with Team USA in 2008.

Bull unofficially earned a spot on the Australian Olympic Team back in 2019 after advancing to the 2019 World Championships in high bar. He was recently officially given as spot on the squad, punching his ticket to the world’s biggest stage. During his time in Champaign, Bull won 15 career high bar titles and was named an All-American in 2016.

Bull’s former Illini teammate Alex Diab is also going to Japan for the Games as an alternate on Team USA. The 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games begins on July 21, with the men’s artistic gymnastics competition beginning on July 24. The men’s high bar final is set for Tuesday, Aug. 3.