Former Illini coach Lovie Smith named Houston Texans head coach

WCIA — Former Illini football coach Lovie Smith is once again an NFL head coach. The Houston Texans officially named Smith their new head coach on Monday, promoting him from associate head coach and defensive coordinator to leader of the team. Smith coached the Illini for five seasons from 2016-2020, going 17-39 overall and just 10-33 in Big Ten play.

“I am excited to introduce Lovie Smith as our next head coach,” said Texans General Manager Nick Caserio in a statement. “He is one of the most respected coaches in the NFL and an established leader. A proven winner, Lovie has shown the ability to develop players both on and off the field for years. We had numerous discussions with countless coaches, executives, and players, and what revealed itself is that Lovie has both the leadership and people skills it takes to lead us forward. We both understand how much work is in front of us, but we embrace the responsibility and look forward to continuing to build a program that can have sustained success.”

“I want to first thank Nick Caserio and the McNair family for giving me this opportunity,” said Smith in a statement. “I’m humbled to be the next head coach of the Houston Texans and incredibly excited to continue to work with Nick. I have so many friends, family, teammates and coaches to thank for supporting me and helping me continue to do what I love, which is teaching and developing players. I understand the responsibility I have to this organization and this city to develop a championship-level program. I’m ready to get to work and build it together.”

“The last couple of seasons have been disappointing, but I believe in the vision Nick Caserio has for our football team moving forward and I see the pieces coming together,” said Texans Chair and Chief Executive Officer Cal McNair. “Our goal here is to create an environment that’s conducive to winning on a day-to-day basis and compete for championships. I’ve had an extreme amount of respect for Lovie for years now and that only grew with the work he did last season and throughout this process. I’m excited for him and his family as we continue to evolve as an organization.”