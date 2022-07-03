CHICAGO (WCIA) — Former Illini Dee Brown has been officially introduced as the new head coach at Roosevelt University after being announced earlier in the week.

The Lakers play the NAIA level. This is Brown’s first head coaching job after spending five seasons as an assistant at UIC, first under Steve McClain and then Luke Yaklich. Brown gets to stay in his hometown of Chicago, but has some work to do. The Lakers are five seasons removed from their last national tournament appearance. When they do hit the floor under Brown, their style may seem reminiscent of some former Illini teams.

“It’s a great opportunity to lead your own program, especially in the Mecca of basketball. I love Chicago, being from here,” Brown said. “Understand, it’s a great private school with great academics. When I called Coach [Bruce] Weber I told him, ‘We’re going to play a lot of Weber basketball when you watch my teams.’ To sharing the basketball, to unity, to how we work.”

Brown also recently spent time in Champaign as Director of Player Development under John Groce.