Five years and three positions later, Williams finds the endzone

CHAMPAIGN, Ill (WCIA) — First he was a linebacker. Then a wide receiver. Now he’s at tight end, and in his fifth season Justice Williams has finally found the endzone.

The Texas native played his first three seasons at linebacker before making the switch to wide receiver for the 2018 year. Another position came this offseason when he went from WR to TE.

Williams caught his TD pass from Brandon Peters with 10:42 left in the third quarter to make it 35-3 Illinois.

“I don’t know what was going through my head. The natural reaction was to just hold the ball out and I was smiling for pretty much five minutes after that point. Everything was pretty cool,” Williams said. “It was a pretty surreal moment. When they called it, the first though in my head was ‘Man, I really might score on this play right here’ and what do ya know? No one came with me when I went across the field, and then, touchdown.”

It was his first catch of this season, and second of his career.