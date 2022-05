URBANA (WCIA) — Five Urbana soccer players who led the Tigers to the Elite Eight and one of the best seasons in school history, signed their respective National Letters of Intent together during a ceremony at the school on Wednesday.

Chico Wilson and Jackson Kirkland are heading to Parkland College, Chase Mandra will suit up at Millikin, Grant Koplinski signed with Illinois College while Noah Barkley inked with Lewis University.