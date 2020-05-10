Fisher Bunnies win Illinois Helmet Challenge

FISHER (WCIA) — Even with sports on hold that hasn’t stopped the Fisher Bunnies from winning a State Championship. The Bunnie football team won the Illinois Helmet Challenge–a tournament-style bracket, where the winners were determined by votes on a Twitter poll.

The No. 7 Bunnies upset the No. 1 seed Minooka in the State Championship with more than 1,000 votes. They will now advance to the National Helmet Challenge.

“Obviously we’re the Bunnies so people kind of poke fun at that but we feel like it’s kind of a cool take on our unique mascot as it is,” said head coach Jake Palmer. “We had black helmets the first year to start and then once we went to white that was when the decals really started to pop so a lot of excitement after we went to the white. I just think it’s kind of a cool thing that kind of surprises people and just something that’s unique about our uniforms.”