Finding his Limit: Illini assistant coach Curt Courtwright not slowing down anytime soon despite cancer diagnosis

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Curt Courtwright is still looking to find his limit.

“I hope to keep going until I quit,” the Illinois baseball volunteer assistant coach said. “I want to find something that breaks me, to be very honest.”

When Courtwright isn’t on the baseball field, he’s training as an endurance athlete, and is a three-time finisher of the World’s Toughest Mudder.

“There is no finish line,” he said about the race. “It’s a five-mile lap, 30 obstacles per lap. You just run as many laps as you can in 25 hours. I got to learn a little bit more about who I am and what I can do and what I can put my body through.”

In 2016, Courtwright ran 75 miles and placed 35th out of 1,200 people. His entire family was there to see it, but his brother Craig remembers the year before when he tore his meniscus during the race.

“Hands down the most inspirational thing I ever witnessed,” Courtwright’s brother Craig said. “He is literally crawling through the desert to reach his goal, and this moment right here has made me a better person. Even though I’m the older brother I’ve always looked up to him and his mental toughness.”

Curt spent three straight years pushing his mind and body to the extreme between training and competing, but there was another obstacle ahead, long after he finished the race.

“The doctor said, ‘Hey you’re not going to die,'” Courtwright said. “And so immediately, I was like, ‘Okay, let’s do this, no big deal, we can get through this.”

Last fall, Curt was diagnosed with testicular cancer. He had surgery right after he found out and went through 21 rounds of chemo.

“Not that you would ever wish it on anybody but if there’s anyone that could have handled it mentally, it’s him,” Craig Courtwright said about his brother.



“At first I thought, the chemo is no big deal, I can handle this,” Craig said. “But now looking back, it took a lot away from me, it changed me, and so now my biggest challenge is to fight back and not let it.”

After a year-long battle, Curt is now cancer-free, but he’s not done pushing his limits. The Lincoln-native is training for the Ouray Race in Colorado. It’s a 100-mile run through the mountains, that can take more than 35 hours to complete.

“I want to know what my limit is,” Curt said. “I know it’s kind of a scary thing but I want to know where that’s at.”

And after everything he’s conquered so far, limitless might be a better way to put it.