CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — University of Illinois Deputy Director of Athletics Warren Hood recently announced he will retire at the end of April.

Hood’s long and distinguished tenure with the Fighting Illini spans 36 years and concludes after serving six years as DIA’s second-in-command to Director of Athletics Josh Whitman.

“Warren Hood retires as one of the most influential, impactful figures in Fighting Illini Athletics history,” said Whitman. “For nearly 40 years, he has served in progressively prominent leadership roles, culminating with him being my most trusted adviser for these last six years.

“Warren is a brilliant strategist who has demonstrated thoughtful, unsung leadership across our department for decades,” Whitman continued. “He has mentored many, including me, and continues to provide wise counsel to some of our most senior leaders, all while avoiding the spotlight and allowing others to receive the credit. I started my career at DIA working for Warren, and to this day I have not stopped learning from him. He has grown from a colleague and a mentor into one of my closest, most trusted friends. I want to congratulate Warren on entering this new chapter in his life. He will be missed by all — especially by me.”

During his Illini career, Hood has served in many roles. Most recently, in addition to his general administrative responsibilities, Hood has overseen DIA’s public-facing units, such as communications, marketing, video, social media, and ticketing, as well as capital projects and facilities. He has served as the day-to-day administrator for the football program and also supervises Fighting Illini Wrestling. As Deputy AD, he is involved in governance at both the institutional and conference levels, including work on the Big Ten Conference’s Joint Group.

“It has truly been an honor to spend my entire career at the University of Illinois,” Hood said. “I was introduced to Fighting Illini athletics at a young age, growing up in Urbana and attending sporting events with my dad. My dream was to work for the athletic department and that was fulfilled with 36 wonderful years.

“The decision to retire was very emotional and difficult for me. This department has been my second family. I have always enjoyed being a part of a team and will miss the daily interactions with my colleagues and our student-athletes. However, the fact that the department is in great hands and in a position of strength, made the decision easier. Josh’s leadership, vision and commitment have transformed our program to new heights and I know that our future is very bright. There is truly no one in the country better suited to lead the department during these transformational times.

“While I can’t thank everyone, I would be remiss not to share appreciation to Ron Guenther, the late Karol Kahrs and Dana Brenner for their mentorship and giving me the opportunity to start my career here,” Hood continued. “A special thank you to Josh for trusting me to be his Deputy Director the last six years and for being one of my best friends.”

From 2005-09, Hood spearheaded the $123 million renovation of historic Memorial Stadium. He later directed the $170 million State Farm Center renovation that was completed on time and under budget in 2016. In 2013, as part of that project, Hood secured a naming rights agreement with long-time partner State Farm Insurance, converting Assembly Hall into State Farm Center. At that time, the $60 million deal was the largest corporate naming rights agreement for a college venue in the nation.

“It is difficult to provide an adequate tribute to Warren given all of his skills and talents,” said State Farm CEO Michael Tipsord. “Warren is the consummate professional who pays attention to every detail. He has been a trusted partner for State Farm and always found ways to serve and support us. Warren makes all of us better and never seeks credit for the successes he enables. I am honored to call Warren my friend and I wish him all the best.”

More recently, Hood has been heavily involved in design and construction of both the Henry Dale & Betty Smith Football Center and Demirjian Park, the new home for Fighting Illini Soccer and Track & Field.

During his career, Hood has been responsible for more than $300 million in corporate sales with Fortune 500 companies, and he has developed and directed nearly $400 million in capital facility projects.

“Nike is proud to have outfitted Illinois student-athletes for more than a quarter century, placing the university among the vanguard of collegiate sports programs,” said Kit Morris, retired senior director of college sports marketing for Nike. “During my 26 years with the company, Warren Hood represented the cornerstone of this partnership. A compelling advocate on behalf of Illini Athletics, he consistently demonstrated integrity and vision in our work together and, in doing so, became not only a trusted partner, but also a great friend.”

A native of Urbana, and an Urbana High School graduate, Hood earned both his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Illinois. He and his wife Denise have two children and reside in Mahomet.