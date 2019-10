CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) -- You can tell someone you're going to do something, but until you do it there could be some skepticism. With the recent wins of Wisconsin and Purdue, the message Lovie Smith has presented is starting to take shape.

It might have taken longer than the coaches, and fans, and players wanted but the Illini are going to play meaningful games in November. That hasn't happened since 2015. Lovie says that the belief has always been there, but with the wins the end goal is becoming more and more clear.