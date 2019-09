EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WCIA) -- The Illini are 2-0, even if that second win wasn't the best looking game. Bret Beherns and Robert Rosenthal break down the win in the Sunday No Huddle.

BRET BEHERNS:"It's Sunday No Huddle with Robert Rosenthal from Illiniboard.com and the Illini once again, is it the Illini way or what? They find a way to win, which is the biggest piece of this, but it's never easy, right?"