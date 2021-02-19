Fans will be allowed at NCAA Tournament games

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois basketball will play Michigan after all, as the Big Ten announced Friday the Illini will travel to Ann Arbor to play the Wolverines on March 2.

The Illini also know when will welcome Nebraska to Champaign, the Cornhuskers will come to the State Farm Center Feb. 25. Illinois beat the Huskers earlier in the month at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Neb.

And if the Illini didn’t have enough motivation already, they now know they will be able to play in the NCAA Tournament in front of fans again. The NCAA made the announcement Friday. Up to 25 percent capacity will be allowed at all venues for all rounds, including the Final Four.

The entire tournament is being played in Indianapolis and surrounding areas this year, with games at six different locations around the Hoosier State. The though of having family and fans in the stands is a welcome sight for the Illini.

“It’ll be good to see people back in the stands,” says Da’Monte Williams. “You know playing without fans all year has kind of been wishy-washy but I mean you just have to deal with it.”

“I’m happy for our fans, they deserve the opportunity to see this basketball team and that’s great for the NCAA, it’s great for all of college basketball to have fans back if it’s safe,” says Brad Underwood.

Illinois continues their season Saturday against Minnesota. The Golden Gophers have only lost one game at home this season. The game tips at 2:30 p.m.