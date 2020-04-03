Fahey gets two-year contract extension

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois women’s basketball coach Nancy Fahey got a two-year contract extension on Friday from athletic director Josh Whitman, keeping her in Champaign thru the 2024-25 season.

“I appreciate the confidence Josh Whitman, Chancellor Robert Jones, President Timothy Killeen, and the Board of Trustees have given to me, our coaching staff, and the team. I intend to do everything possible to bring this program back to the top of the Big Ten,” Fahey said in a statement.

Fahey is 30-61 overall in three seasons with the Illini, just 4-48 in Big Ten play. Whitman says he feels confident in her ability to turn the program around.

“Although the wins have not come on the court as quickly as any of us, especially Nancy, would like, I see the internal growth occurring within the program,” Whitman said in a statement. “The culture and work ethic have improved dramatically, as has our talent. Nancy and her staff have worked tirelessly in the gym and on the recruiting trail, and we have a talented, motivated core group of players returning for us next season, complemented by an impressive set of newcomers.

“Building Illinois women’s basketball into a consistent winner will require time, patience, and stability, and we are prepared to provide Coach Fahey, her staff, and her student-athletes with our full support while that process takes shape.”

“It is an incredible honor to coach the Orange and Blue because of the people; the fans, players, and administration,” said Fahey. “We have worked from Day 1 to build a championship program the right way. A program Illini Nation will be proud of – one of character and grit. We know our work is far from done, but we see the winning culture developing every day. The foundation has been set, and I am excited for the future of our program.”

Illinois has not had a winning season since 2013 and has not made the NCAA tournament since 2003. Fahey’s current salary structure remains unchanged though the terms of her initial contract (2022-23), while the two-year extension calls for total compensation of $645,000 in 2023-24, and $675,000 in 2024-25.