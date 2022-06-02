TOLONO (WCIA) — If experience is the best teacher, then Unity softball should be in a much better place to have success. The Rockets made their first appearance in the Final Four last season, finishing with a fourth place trophy. This year’s club admits they were nervous, unsure of what to expect on the state’s biggest stage, and it showed with the Rockets outscored 10-1 in their two games. With nearly the entire team returning to the Louisville Slugger Complex this year though, they’re hoping for a different result.

“It’s definitely different,” Unity sophomore Ruby Tarr said. “It’s a lot less nerve wracking and we all feel more confident in ourselves and each other.”



“They’ve been a little bit different just I think in the calmness that they present themselves with,” Unity head coach Aimee Davis said. “Last year it was kind of like, ‘What to expect? What are we doing?’ But this year, it’s just like we’re going to go through the same thing we do and prepare as best as we can. The girls know how to play softball and they’re going to do their best and hopefully come out just a little bit better than we did last year.”

The Rockets (26-8) didn’t exactly end the season on a high note, losing three out of their last six games, but have rattled off five in a row to reach the Final Four. Unity faces Freeburg in the Class 2A state semifinals Friday at 5:30 p.m. at the Louisville Slugger Complex.