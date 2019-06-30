Expectations back for Illini basketball

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois basketball is coming off their first 20 loss season in program history, but expectations for the new team are higher than they’ve been in years.

The Illini have 12 players back with experience from last years team and they add a top-50 player inside in Kofi Cockburn.

College basketball analyst and NCAA corespondent Andy Katz recently ranked Illinois #20 in his power rankings saying “Get on this train because the Illini will be moving fast this season”.

Hoops Update with @TheAndyKatz!



Let's break down the latest Power 36. 👀 pic.twitter.com/7wqrxDnPoX — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) June 25, 2019

That’s high praise from someone that watches a lot of college basketball, something that has Brad Underwood smiling.

“We play in the best league in the country and nobody is going to let you pass them. You look on paper and we do have a lot of experience back yet we are also extremely young,” Underwood said. “I’m excited, Illinois should have expectations put on them. We’re excited to get to go deal with that and we’re going to have another challenging schedule. But yeah, we’re excited to be talked about in those conversations.”

