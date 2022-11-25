CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — It’s a storybook ending for the state’s all-time winningest coach. Ken Leonard walked off the field for the final time a state champ Friday night, with Sacred Heart-Griffin beating Providence Catholic 44-20 at Memorial Stadium. It’s the sixth state championship for Leonard, the best coach in IHSA history, who won his 419th career game and also his last, against the Celtics.

The Cyclones (14-0) scored first in a back-and-forth first half that they never trailed, taking a 21-14 lead into halftime. The third quarter proved to be the difference, with SHG scoring three times to take a three score lead and blow the game open.

Ty Lott threw for 214 and three touchdowns for SHG, with both Richard Jackson (112) and Bill Sanders (100) rushing for more than 100 yards. Sanders scored three total touchdowns, two on the ground and one through the air, with Jackson adding a rushing touchdown.