WCIA — Eastern Illinois football coach Chris Wilkerson is the Big South-OVC Coach of the Year, the league announced Tuesday. In his second year leading the Panthers, Wilkerson guided the team to a big turnaround, going from 2-9 to an 8-3 record this fall. It’s the first winning season for the program since 2017 and the most wins in a season since 2013. Wilkerson is also a finalist for the Eddie Robinson Award, a national coach of the year honor.

EIU also has several individual honors including MJ Flowers named the league’s offensive freshman of the year.

2023 BIG SOUTH-OVC FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION ALL-CONFERENCE TEAMS AND ANNUAL AWARD WINNERS

FIRST-TEAM ALL-CONFERENCE

OFFENSE

QB – Zevi Eckhaus, Jr., Bryant

RB – Sam Franklin, R-Soph., UT Martin

RB – Geno Hess, Gr., Southeast Missouri

RB – MJ Flowers, R-Fr., Eastern Illinois

WR – Ryan Flournoy, Sr., Southeast Missouri

WR – Noah Robinson, R-Jr., Robert Morris

WR – Jeff Caldwell, Soph., Lindenwood

WR – Eli Mirza, Jr., Eastern Illinois

TE – Chaese Jackson, Gr., Robert Morris

OL – Gavin Olson, Gr., UT Martin

OL – Zack Gieg, Jr., Southeast Missouri

OL – Chad Strickland, Gr., Eastern Illinois

OL – Lamar Morgan, Sr., UT Martin

OL – Drake Carroll, Gr., UT Martin

OL – Ahmad Assad, Sr., Bryant



DEFENSE

DL – Terrell Allen, Sr., Tennessee State

DL – Daylan Dotson, Jr., UT Martin

DL – Daniel Rickert, Jr., Tennessee Tech

DL – Ty French, Sr., Gardner-Webb

DL – Kenny Dyson, Sr., Bryant

LB – Bryce Norman, Jr., Southeast Missouri

LB – William McRainey, Gr., Gardner-Webb

LB – Monroe Beard III, Jr., Tennessee State

LB – Elijawah Tolbert, Jr., Eastern Illinois

LB – Malik Barnes, Sr., Charleston Southern

DB – Blake Ruffin, R-Soph., Eastern Illinois

DB – Tim Coutras, Jr., Tennessee Tech

DB – Oshae Baker, Jr., UT Martin

DB – Russell Dandy, Gr., Eastern Illinois

DB – Ja’Kai Young, R-Soph., Gardner-Webb



SPECIALISTS

PK – James Lowery, R-Jr., Tennessee State

P – Aidan Laros, R-Soph., UT Martin

LS – AJ Covan, Gr., Gardner-Webb

KR – Spencer Redd, Sr., Lindenwood

PR – Dalyn McDonald, Sr., Southeast Missouri

AP – Jayden Brown, Soph., Gardner-Webb



SECOND-TEAM ALL-CONFERENCE

OFFENSE

QB – Pierce Holley, Gr., Eastern Illinois

RB – Narii Gaither, Sr., Gardner-Webb

RB – Jordan Gant, R-Fr., Tennessee State

RB – TJ Ruff, Soph., Charleston Southern

WR – Matt Prochaska, Sr., Bryant

WR – Anthony Frederick, Sr., Bryant

WR – DeVonte Tanksley, R-Jr., UT Martin

WR – Justin Thomas, Gr., Eastern Illinois

TE – Konor Lathrop, Sr., Bryant

OL – Gabriel Thompson, R-Sr., Gardner-Webb

OL – Jamichael Watts, Sr., Bryant

OL – Darius Meeks, Soph., Charleston Southern

OL – Sebastian Pares, Jr., Eastern Illinois

OL – Vance Van Every, Jr., UT Martin

OL – JaQuan Adams, R-Fr., Gardner-Webb



DEFENSE

DL – Giovanni Davis, Jr., UT Martin

DL – Michael Otty, Soph., Bryant

DL – Kobe McClendon, Soph., Lindenwood

DL – Joel Barrows, R-Jr., Eastern Illinois

DL – Hudson Tucker, Sr., Tennessee Tech

LB – Jaylon Sharpe, R-Jr., UT Martin

LB – Jacquez McGowan, Soph., Tennessee Tech

LB – Aaron Swafford, Jr., Tennessee Tech

LB – Ethan Stuhlsatz, Soph., Lindenwood

LB – Brendan Jackson, Jr., Gardner-Webb

DB – Lawrence Johnson, Gr., Southeast Missouri

DB – Lake Ellis, Sr., Bryant

DB – Jamari Brown, Gr., Gardner-Webb

DB – JaMichael McGoy, R-Soph., UT Martin

DB – Jeremiah Josephs, Gr., Tennessee State



SPECIALISTS

PK – DC Pippin, Sr., Southeast Missouri

P – Jackson Foster, Jr., Tennessee State

LS – Carson Buchanan, Jr., Tennessee State

KR – Narkel LeFlore, Jr., UT Martin

AP – Anthony Frederick, Sr., Bryant



ALL-ACADEMIC TEAM

Darnel Shillingford, DL, Gr., Bryant

Jacob Tylski, OL, Gr., Charleston Southern

Chad Strickland, OL, Gr., Eastern Illinois

William McRainey, LB, Gr., Gardner-Webb

Gareth Warren, OL, Jr., Lindenwood

Luke Beltavski, OL, Jr., Robert Morris

Paxton DeLaurent, QB, Jr., Southeast Missouri

Deveon Bryant, QB, Gr., Tennessee State

Hayden Olsen, K, Sr., Tennessee Tech

Gavin Olson, OL, Sr., UT Martin



OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Zevi Eckhaus, QB, Jr., Bryant



DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Terrell Allen, DL, Sr., Tennessee State



SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Aidan Laros, PK/P, R-Soph, UT Martin



OFFENSIVE FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR

MJ Flowers, RB, R-Fr., Eastern Illinois



CO-DEFENSIVE FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR

Eriq George, DL, Fr., Tennessee State

Jermarian Jackson, DB, R-Fr., Robert Morris



COACH OF THE YEAR

Chris Wilkerson, Eastern Illinois



SCHOLAR-ATHLETE OF THE YEAR

William McRainey, LB, Gr., Gardner-Webb