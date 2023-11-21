WCIA — Eastern Illinois football coach Chris Wilkerson is the Big South-OVC Coach of the Year, the league announced Tuesday. In his second year leading the Panthers, Wilkerson guided the team to a big turnaround, going from 2-9 to an 8-3 record this fall. It’s the first winning season for the program since 2017 and the most wins in a season since 2013. Wilkerson is also a finalist for the Eddie Robinson Award, a national coach of the year honor.
EIU also has several individual honors including MJ Flowers named the league’s offensive freshman of the year.
2023 BIG SOUTH-OVC FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION ALL-CONFERENCE TEAMS AND ANNUAL AWARD WINNERS
FIRST-TEAM ALL-CONFERENCE
OFFENSE
QB – Zevi Eckhaus, Jr., Bryant
RB – Sam Franklin, R-Soph., UT Martin
RB – Geno Hess, Gr., Southeast Missouri
RB – MJ Flowers, R-Fr., Eastern Illinois
WR – Ryan Flournoy, Sr., Southeast Missouri
WR – Noah Robinson, R-Jr., Robert Morris
WR – Jeff Caldwell, Soph., Lindenwood
WR – Eli Mirza, Jr., Eastern Illinois
TE – Chaese Jackson, Gr., Robert Morris
OL – Gavin Olson, Gr., UT Martin
OL – Zack Gieg, Jr., Southeast Missouri
OL – Chad Strickland, Gr., Eastern Illinois
OL – Lamar Morgan, Sr., UT Martin
OL – Drake Carroll, Gr., UT Martin
OL – Ahmad Assad, Sr., Bryant
DEFENSE
DL – Terrell Allen, Sr., Tennessee State
DL – Daylan Dotson, Jr., UT Martin
DL – Daniel Rickert, Jr., Tennessee Tech
DL – Ty French, Sr., Gardner-Webb
DL – Kenny Dyson, Sr., Bryant
LB – Bryce Norman, Jr., Southeast Missouri
LB – William McRainey, Gr., Gardner-Webb
LB – Monroe Beard III, Jr., Tennessee State
LB – Elijawah Tolbert, Jr., Eastern Illinois
LB – Malik Barnes, Sr., Charleston Southern
DB – Blake Ruffin, R-Soph., Eastern Illinois
DB – Tim Coutras, Jr., Tennessee Tech
DB – Oshae Baker, Jr., UT Martin
DB – Russell Dandy, Gr., Eastern Illinois
DB – Ja’Kai Young, R-Soph., Gardner-Webb
SPECIALISTS
PK – James Lowery, R-Jr., Tennessee State
P – Aidan Laros, R-Soph., UT Martin
LS – AJ Covan, Gr., Gardner-Webb
KR – Spencer Redd, Sr., Lindenwood
PR – Dalyn McDonald, Sr., Southeast Missouri
AP – Jayden Brown, Soph., Gardner-Webb
SECOND-TEAM ALL-CONFERENCE
OFFENSE
QB – Pierce Holley, Gr., Eastern Illinois
RB – Narii Gaither, Sr., Gardner-Webb
RB – Jordan Gant, R-Fr., Tennessee State
RB – TJ Ruff, Soph., Charleston Southern
WR – Matt Prochaska, Sr., Bryant
WR – Anthony Frederick, Sr., Bryant
WR – DeVonte Tanksley, R-Jr., UT Martin
WR – Justin Thomas, Gr., Eastern Illinois
TE – Konor Lathrop, Sr., Bryant
OL – Gabriel Thompson, R-Sr., Gardner-Webb
OL – Jamichael Watts, Sr., Bryant
OL – Darius Meeks, Soph., Charleston Southern
OL – Sebastian Pares, Jr., Eastern Illinois
OL – Vance Van Every, Jr., UT Martin
OL – JaQuan Adams, R-Fr., Gardner-Webb
DEFENSE
DL – Giovanni Davis, Jr., UT Martin
DL – Michael Otty, Soph., Bryant
DL – Kobe McClendon, Soph., Lindenwood
DL – Joel Barrows, R-Jr., Eastern Illinois
DL – Hudson Tucker, Sr., Tennessee Tech
LB – Jaylon Sharpe, R-Jr., UT Martin
LB – Jacquez McGowan, Soph., Tennessee Tech
LB – Aaron Swafford, Jr., Tennessee Tech
LB – Ethan Stuhlsatz, Soph., Lindenwood
LB – Brendan Jackson, Jr., Gardner-Webb
DB – Lawrence Johnson, Gr., Southeast Missouri
DB – Lake Ellis, Sr., Bryant
DB – Jamari Brown, Gr., Gardner-Webb
DB – JaMichael McGoy, R-Soph., UT Martin
DB – Jeremiah Josephs, Gr., Tennessee State
SPECIALISTS
PK – DC Pippin, Sr., Southeast Missouri
P – Jackson Foster, Jr., Tennessee State
LS – Carson Buchanan, Jr., Tennessee State
KR – Narkel LeFlore, Jr., UT Martin
AP – Anthony Frederick, Sr., Bryant
ALL-ACADEMIC TEAM
Darnel Shillingford, DL, Gr., Bryant
Jacob Tylski, OL, Gr., Charleston Southern
Chad Strickland, OL, Gr., Eastern Illinois
William McRainey, LB, Gr., Gardner-Webb
Gareth Warren, OL, Jr., Lindenwood
Luke Beltavski, OL, Jr., Robert Morris
Paxton DeLaurent, QB, Jr., Southeast Missouri
Deveon Bryant, QB, Gr., Tennessee State
Hayden Olsen, K, Sr., Tennessee Tech
Gavin Olson, OL, Sr., UT Martin
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Zevi Eckhaus, QB, Jr., Bryant
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Terrell Allen, DL, Sr., Tennessee State
SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Aidan Laros, PK/P, R-Soph, UT Martin
OFFENSIVE FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR
MJ Flowers, RB, R-Fr., Eastern Illinois
CO-DEFENSIVE FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR
Eriq George, DL, Fr., Tennessee State
Jermarian Jackson, DB, R-Fr., Robert Morris
COACH OF THE YEAR
Chris Wilkerson, Eastern Illinois
SCHOLAR-ATHLETE OF THE YEAR
William McRainey, LB, Gr., Gardner-Webb