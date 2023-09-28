CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Eastern Illinois University is suspending its men’s swimming and diving program due to reports of hazing within the program.

University officials announced the suspension on Thursday, saying the team will not be competing anymore in the fall 2023 semester. The hazing reports were disclosed to the team’s head coach and officials said they are credible.

The university and its athletics department immediately stated a formal investigation into the matter, which will be led by the Office of the Dean of Students.

“The health and wellness of our students is EIU’s topmost priority,” officials said. “For that reason, final decisions on future competition(s) and individual roster eligibility will be determined following the results of the investigation.”