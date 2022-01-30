EIU still committed to five-member OVC

CHARLESTON (WCIA) — With a new man in charge of Eastern Illinois football, there is optimism around Charleston. Chris Wilkerson officially became the Panthers 26th head coach Friday.

While hopes are high at EIU, the Ohio Valley Conference is hemorrhaging members with four football playing schools leaving the conference in the past two seasons. The loss of members brings them down to five, putting them under the minimum needed for automatic qualification to the FCS playoffs. The Panthers are committed to the OVC, but will put the school first no matter what.

“Certainly the presidents, director of athletics, and the commissioner are meeting weekly to discuss the future of football in the OVC,” says Wilkerson. “Believe me, we will be affiliated with a quality football league. What that league looks like and how it shakes out remains to be seen.”

“If this happens where it gets blown up, we’re certainly going to have to think about what ultimately is best for EIU and how we move forward. But, certainly our preference and we’re committed to being in the OVC,” says athletic director Tom Michael.

The OVC does have a two-year grace period to add more members before losing its automatic qualification to the playoffs.