EVANSTON (WCIA) — The good news for Eastern Illinois softball is that in its first NCAA Tournament appearance, they held opponents to just six runs over two games. The bad news, is the offense was not able to produce any runs themselves.

The Panthers’ season ended on Saturday following a 2-0 loss to Northwestern and 4-0 loss to Miami (OH) in the Evanston Regional. EIU left almost a dozen runners on base against the Redhawks. The loss stings now, but the Panthers say they now have higher standards moving forward.

“The little bitty attention to detail from an offensive or defensive perspective. That’s what it takes to win championships, right? That’s what it takes to win at this level and regionals,” head coach Tara Archibald said. “I guarantee you, when they go to practice in the Fall, they’re going to be fighting for those little bitty details. That’s just one more step in our program getting better.”

More good news for EIU, they will have a lot of experience coming back to campus with just six seniors graduating from the squad.