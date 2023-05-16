CHARLESTON (WCIA) — When Eastern Illinois takes the field in Evanston on Friday, the Panthers will be in an unfamiliar spot. After winning the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament, EIU is playing in the D-I NCAA Tournament for the first time in school history.

They got there with defense and pitching, allowing just one run in the OVC Tournament. Pressure was off at practice on Tuesday as the team is playing with house money, soaking in the extra week of time together they would not have had otherwise. There is serious belief in competing against Northwestern, Kentucky, and Miami (OH) this weekend.

“I’m sure when we get there there’ll be some different emotions and nerves and all of those things,” head coach Tara Archibald says. “But we’ve talked all year about we just want to go out and play our best softball. So we’ll just keep continuing to do that and do what we do well and let the chips fall where they may.”

“Same mindset that we’ve had because it’s what’s worked all year,” senior Amber Cieplinski says. “We’re going all out we’re going to rely on each other, we’re going to have each other’s backs and we’re just going to go for it. I mean, honestly, we have nothing to lose. So just going in and playing our ball, I think we’re going to be successful that way.”

First pitch between EIU and Northwestern is 2:30 on Friday.