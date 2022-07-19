NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WCIA) — Eastern Illinois football is picked to finish sixth place in the Ohio Valley Conference by the preseason poll released Tuesday at OVC Media Days. UT-Martin is the favorite after its first FCS Playoff win last season.

First-year head coach Chris Wilkerson has six players on the All-OVC preseason team, two on offense and four on defense. Wilkerson does not have an easy job this Fall as he takes over a Panther program trying to get back to the playoffs for the first time since 2015. But at this point, a multi-win season will be seen as progress after going 3-26 the past three years.

“DJ Bland, another one of the alums on our staff, and Adam Gristick, who’s our defensive coordinator and our linebackers coach, both have approached me and said, ‘Are you getting nervous? Seems like we’re getting closer.’ I said, ‘Oh no, it’s not even Aug. 1 yet,'” Wilkerson told media on a Zoom call from Media Day in Nashville. “It’s something that I think about every single day, and the opportunity is a great one. I am super, super passionate about it, the program has given so much to myself. And it’s about putting ourselves in a better place to be competitive and helping these guys have an amazing experience.”

The Panthers report to camp July 31 and open the season on Thursday, Sept. 1 at Northern Illinois.

2022 OVC Football Predicted Order of Finish

1. UT Martin (10 first-place votes) – 70 points

2. Southeast Missouri (3) – 59

3. Murray State – 51

4. Tennessee State (1) – 46

5. Tennessee Tech – 29

6. Eastern Illinois – 20

7. Lindenwood – 19