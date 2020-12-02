EIU falls short in comeback at Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WCIA) — Eastern Illinois had a 3-pointer at the buzzer to potentially tie the game but Josiah Wallace’s shot was off the mark and Dayton won the non-conference game 66-63 Tuesday night. It’s the third straight loss for the Panthers (0-3), who opened the season with three-straight high major games. Following a loss to No. 7 Wisconsin in the season opener and a loss at Marquette, EIU heads back to Charleston for its home opener against Chicago St. on Thursday.
Marvin Johnson led Eastern Illinois with 14 points, with Mack Smith adding 13. The senior made a 3-pointer for the 84th straight game, continuing his NCAA best streak.