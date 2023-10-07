CHARLESTON (WCIA) — Back in the Top 25 Coaches Poll, No. 25 Eastern Illinois hosted Big South-OVC foe No. 23 UT-Martin in a back and forth affair Saturday. Regulation was not enough, as the Skyhawks scored first in overtime. After matching when they took over on offense, the Panthers elected to go for two and the win. Quarterback Pierce Holley could not connect with his receiver, and EIU takes the loss 28-27. Watch highlights from the game above.